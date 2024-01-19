Kathleen Ely, Thurles and Two Mile Borris

Ikerrin Court, Thurles and formerly Newhill, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family and wonderful carers.

Predeceased by her parents Martin and Lizzy, brothers Harry and Ronnie, sister-in-law Chrissy, nephews Jamie and Garry.

She will be sadly missed by her family; sisters Margaret (Shanahan) and Elish, brothers Pat, Martin, Jim, Robert and Noel, adored nephews and nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brother-in-law Martin, sisters-in-law Bernie, Mary, Evelyn, Jenny and Pascalina, special Avista family Karen and Ita, wonderful carers Antoinette, Olive, Margaret, Noreen, Geraldine, Miriam, Calvin and Claire, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.