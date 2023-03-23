Kathleen Dempsey, Nenagh & Wexford

Tyone , Nenagh & formerly of Enniscorthy Co. Wexford.

March 22nd 2023 peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh hospital.

Predeceased by her parents Sylvester & Anne, sister Helen. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Miley , nephew’s, nieces, loyal friends the O’Malley family especially Brian & Marese, relatives , friends .

May She rest in Peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Sunday evening from 4’oc to 5’oc.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the rosary church on Monday morning at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11.am.

Followed by cremation in Mount Jerome crematorium Dublin at 3p.m.

Family Flowers only donations if desired to Nenagh Hospital.