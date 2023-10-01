Kathleen Collins (née Ryan)

High Street, Newport Co. Tipperary

Kathleen died at The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, 30th September 2023 after an illness, bravely borne.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Michael and loving mother of John, Denis, Michael, Mary (Dalton), Thomas, Joseph, James, Karol (McGivern) and Katherine and loving sister of Chrissie Finnerty and the late Tom, Jim, Mick and Joe Ryan. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Monday 2nd October, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arriving on Tuesday 3rd October to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport

Cremation afterwards at the Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to PSPA Ireland, the support organisation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Donate

The Collins family wish to express their immense thanks to the nursing staff, wonderful carers and all at The Park nursing home for the care and love shown to Kathleen.