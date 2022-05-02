Kathleen Cleary Nee Seymour, Nenagh

Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Nenagh and formerly of Castlelough, Portroe.

Died May 1st 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Matt, sisters Maureen, Sarah and Peg, brothers Jacksie and Billy. Loving mother of Ger, Margaret, Colette, Deirdre and Matt. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Martina and Bríd, sons-in-law D.J. Hayes and Brian Gaynor, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday at St. Flannan’s Church, Ardcroney for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparis.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Down Syndrome Tipperary on www.idonate.ie/downsyndromeTipperaryBranch.