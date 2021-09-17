Kathleen Cissy Delaney, Roscrea & Holycross

Ashbury, Roscrea and Padre Pio, Nursing Home, Holycross.

Pre-deceased by her parents Jim and Mary, sister Mary and brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by her brothers John and James, sister-in-law Noreen, cousin Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

