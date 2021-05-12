Kathleen Catherine Hickey (nee Dunne), Gortnahoe & Threecastles

Kathleen Catherine Hickey nee Dunne

Georgespark, Gortnahoe, Thurles, and formerly Threecastles, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at Doyle’s funeral home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock for family and close friends.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for family funeral mass (50 people) at 11.30, followed by burial in Auglish Cemetery.

