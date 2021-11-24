Kathleen ‘Catherine’ Brennan (nee Ryan), Thurles

Kathleen (Catherine) Brennan nee Ryan

Galbertstown Lower, Thurles, and formerly of Turtulla, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Eoin and son Neil. Will be sadly missed by her loving family daughters Áine and Cáit, sons Richard and Séamus, sisters Chrissie (Dunne) and Bridie (Shanahan), brother Connie, grandchildren Kate, Elaine, Julie, Deirbhile, Sadhbh, Eoghan, Fergal and Colm, sons in law Jonathan and Roger, daughters in law Eileen, Bríd and Geraldine, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 25th November, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday, 26th November, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed online at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence