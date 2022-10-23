Kathleen (Cass) Devaney nee O’Meara, Toomevara

Kylisk, Toomevara and formerly of Bantiss, Cloughjordan.

October 22nd 2022, in her 92nd year, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick, sisters May, Margaret and Bridie, brothers Jim and Paddy and her daughter-in-law Jane. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Margaret, Jack, Frank, Mary, Pakie, Dinny, Carmel and Trish, daughters-in-law Betty, Phil and Breda, son-in-law Seamus, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Monday at her son Frank’s home (Grennanstown, Toomevara) (E45 WP49), from 3pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday, to Ballinree Church, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in church grounds.

House private on Tuesday please.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.