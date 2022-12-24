Kathleen Carroll (nee Fogarty), Loughmore

Clondoty, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

23rd of December 2022, in her 98th Year.

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband James her brother Michael her sisters Lill and Maryjoe and her sister-in-law Kitty.

Sadly, missed by her loving family sons Jerry and Lant, daughters Margaret, Lil, Eileen and Catherine. Brothers James, Tim and Pat sister Joan, sons in law Noel and JJ. Daughter in law Eileen, Jerry’s partner Tessie, and sister-in-law Barbara, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces’ nephews, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her Gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s funeral home Templemore, Sat 24th December, from 5pm-7pm.

Arriving at Our Lady of the Nativity Church Loughmore, Templemore for Requiem mass on Monday 26th December at 12 noon.

Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.