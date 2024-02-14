Kathleen Carroll nee Hough, Borrisokane

Finnoe Road, Borrisokane.

Peacefully in the care of all her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Abe, son Bernard and two infant sons, parents Kathleen & Michael and brothers PJ, Michael & Gerard. Grandson TJ and daughter-in-law Marion. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Bernadette and Martina, sons Patrick and Michael (Mixer), son in law Eamon and daughter in law Paula. Her sisters Bibi & Mary and sister in law Tania. Her 10 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends.

May the light of heaven shine upon her.

Reposing this Thursday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to SS Peter & Paul’s Church Borrisokane on Friday morning at 10:45am for mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Nenagh Road Cemetery.

House private & family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.