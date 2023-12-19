Kathleen Burke, Clonmel

Heywood Road, Clonmel.

Kathleen passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning, just hours after her sister Angela Johnson.

She will be sadly missed by her brother Billy, his wife Marie, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Kathleen and her sister Angela Johnson will repose at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery where Kathleen and Angela will be laid to rest together.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.