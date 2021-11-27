Kathleen Bulbert nee White, Clonmel

Davitt Avenue, Clonmel.

Died on November 26th, peacefully in the presence of her husband Joe, at Waterford Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, sisters Stephanie (Hennessey), May (Guiry) and Theresa (Fitzpatrick), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends in Clonmel and Boatstrand, and former colleagues of St. Luke’s Hospital, Clonmel.

Kathleen’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence