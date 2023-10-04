Kathleen Boland nee O’Brien, Killenaule

Broomhill, Killenaule.

Died peacefully surrounded by her family at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, parents Pat and Norah O’Brien.

Sadly missed by her loving family sons Bernard, Dick and Michael, daughter Catherine Campion (Gortnahoe), daughter-in-law Noreen, son-in-law Martin and grandson Michael, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Friday morning at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Crosscannon Cemetery, Killenaule.