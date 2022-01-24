Kathleen Berry nee Jordan, Thurles

Collins Park, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Sam and son Sam.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Marian and Jenny, sons William and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Tim (O’Regan) and Jonathan (Simm), daughters-in-law Lynn and Sheena, brothers Michael and Christopher, sisters Phyllis, Patsy and Anna, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law AnnMarie, brother-in-law Joe, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of St. Joseph & Bridget , Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.45.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The mass can be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie

