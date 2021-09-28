Katherine (Kitty) Goulding nee Reid

Cloughjordan.

Kitty, Predeceased by her Husband William.

Sadly missed by her Sisters – Peg (McKay), Hetty (Holmes), Lucy (Rothwell), her nieces, nephews, kind friends and staff of Ealga Lodge, Shinrone, Co. Offaly.

Reposing at the Methodist Church Hall, Cloughjordan from 5 to 6.30pm on Wednesday 29th September, followed by Family Prayers.

Funeral Service at 2pm, Thursday.

Burial immediately afterwards in Modreeny Graveyard.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Please adhere to Current Government Guidelines.

