Katherine Galvin (Née Donegan), Toomevara, Nenagh and Meath

Templedowney, Toomevara, and Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, and late of Kells, Co. Meath.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the tender care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing home on May 30th 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved sisters Agatha & Nora and brothers Tommy & Dinny.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom and beloved daughter Kerry & sons, Darren, Emmet & Shane. Her sisters Jenny, Lotsie, Aylaishe, Monica & brother Martin. Grandchildren Philip, Sam, Thomas, Erin, Charlie, Jude & Isaac. Daughters in law Andrea & Elizabeth and Kerry’s partner Robert. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and Nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Katherine Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains will arrive at Ballinree Church on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Graveyard.

Link to follow for livestream of this mass.