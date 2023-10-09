Kathleen (Kamie) Witherow nee Perkins, Thurles

Kyle, Rathmanna, Thurles

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of I.C.U. Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Jim, brothers Liam and Seamus, sister Pauline. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Jason and Simon, daughter-in-law Katrina, brother James, nieces Beverley and Vanessa, nephews Roger, Peter, Andrew and David, Jim’s sons Conor, Liam and Michael, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles