Patrick (Junior) Nolan, Kilsheelan & Carrick-on-Suir

Railway Close, Kilsheelan, Clonmel and formerly Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Junior passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Alice and his brothers James and Matt he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, son James, daughter Sharon, grand-daughter Lacey, brother Tommy, sisters Kathleen and Monica, James’ partner Ellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 N122) on Friday afternoon from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan Website.

Burial will take place afterwards in Gambonsfield Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.