June O’Dwyer née Casey, Carrick on Suir

Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir.

Predeceased by her husband John.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Sharon, Helena and Jonathan, siblings Anne Marie, Ger, Paul, Anthony, Brenda and Susan, sisters-In-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law David and Richie, Jonathan’s partner Laura, uncle Patsy Casey, grandchildren Zoe, Ava, Rachel, Keelan, Sean and Michaela, extended Casey and friend families, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May June rest in peace.

June will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Monday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick on Suir, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork at 2pm.

Family flowers only please – donations, if desired to the Oak Ward WUH.

Junes Funeral Mass can be viewed here:

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/