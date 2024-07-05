Julia Sheila Walsh (nee Tierney), Roscrea

Glebe House, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Waterford University Hospital and surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Cyril and her parents Joseph and Sarah.

Deeply regretted by her son Patrick, daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Bernie, adored grandson Luke, sisters Mary and Teresa, brother Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Killasmeestia Cemetery, Co. Laois.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roscrea Hospice.