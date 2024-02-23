Julia (Judy) Power née Hegarty, Rosscarbery and Thurles

Kilruane, Rosscarbery, Co Cork and formerly of Cabra, Thurles.

Having passed peacefully in her sleep and surrounded by family. Judy is deeply missed by her sons Aidan and Declan, daughter Fiona, daughters-in-law Angelique and Jenny, grandchildren Killian, Annabel, Jessie, Ethan, Isaac, Jacob and Noah. Her passing is felt by her wide circle of friends in Thurles, her nieces, nephews, extended family and kind neighbours. Judy is predeceased by her brother John Joe Hegarty, sister Mary Glynn and husband Eamonn Power.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Sunday at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Order Of Malta.