Julia Bevans (nee Duggan), Nenagh & Roscrea

Ballymackey, Nenagh & late of Corville Road, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital on 24th April 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Martin & Mary. Sisters Maura & Eileen, brothers Seamus & Eamon.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael and cherished family Noreen Cunniffe, Mary Aitken, Michael and Pauline. Grandchildren Sarah, Conor, Alannah, Evan, Ava, Jack, Emma and Julianna. Sister Margaret Ryan, sons in law Tom & Andrew, daughter in law Maria, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Julia Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to arrive at Ballinree Church at 8.30pm.

Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.

Livestream of her mass can be viewed on the Ballinree Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.