Bawn, formerly Gurteen, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home Roscrea E53 RX08 on Monday 8th August from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal from her son’s residence in Gurteen on Tuesday morning for requiem mass at 12noon in Roscomroe Church, followed by interment in Roscomroe Cemetery.