Judy Butler nee Mahony, Ballylooby

New Burgess, Ballylooby, Cahir.

Died on 13th June 2021.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean and heartbroken sons John and Noel, daughters Anne Marie and Margaret, her daughters in law Monica and Caroline, son in law Alan, her beloved grandchildren Cathal, Liam, Eilish, Darragh, Oran, Liadan, Méabh, Charlie and Tom, sisters Margaret and Patricia, brothers in law Tom and Humphrey, her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Mass for Judy will take place in St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby, on Thursday, June 17th 2021, at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the livestream on http://funeralslive.ie/judy-butler/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

