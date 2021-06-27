Judith V Butler née Webb, Fethard

Tullow, Fethard.

June 23rd 2021.

Wife of the late Edward Theobald, adored mother of Jennifer, Diana Smith and Caroline Morshead, and loving partner of Christopher Horsman. She will be greatly missed by her sons-in-law Robert and Arthur, grandchildren Kerry, Christopher and James and great-grandchildren Teddy, James, Eleanor and Maeve, family and many friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private Family Service will take place in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard, at 3pm on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.