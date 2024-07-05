Judge Elizabeth MacGrath – Stanley Smith, Nenagh

Dromineer, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

3rd July 2024.

Wife of Charles.

Predeceased by her parents Justice Michael Macgrath & Thèrèse.

Dear sister to Miriam, Pat, Anne, Michael, Joe & Sharon. Brother-in-law Liam Kennedy, sisters in law Stephanie Macgrath, Ailish Macgrath, Caroline – The Countess of Plymouth, Dreamy Markeson & Lulu Bergin. Nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, her faithful companions Ashley & Oakley, extended family, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Liz Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her home in Dromineer (E45 WR52) this Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Monday 8th July at 12 Noon.

Livestream on nenaghparish.ie.

Burial afterwards in Dromineer Graveyard.

Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society/North Tipp Hospice.