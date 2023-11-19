Joyce Ryan, Borrisoleigh

Joyce Ryan (née Gleeson)

3 Riverview, Capanilly, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Larry McNamara and her sister Patricia Monks. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy and her sons John and Damian, her daughters in law Anne Marie (Butler) and Franceles, her adored grandchildren Thomas, Jack, Michael and Rachel, her sisters Rena Hayes, Maud O’Driscoll and Mary Atkinson, her brothers in law, her sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Stapletons Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh (E41 YT20) this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery