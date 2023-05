Clonfadda, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Terence.

Sadly missed by her niece Diane , Basil, relatives and friends.

May Joyce Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Monday the 15th of May at 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service will be on Tuesday the 16th in St. Flannan’s Cathedral, Killaloe.

Burial will take place on Wednesday the 17th at 1pm in Old Church Cemetery, Cobh, Co. Cork.