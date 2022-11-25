Joss Lowry, Killaloe & Ballycahill

Killestry, Killaloe, Co. Clare & formerly Drombane and Moyaliffe, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family in the tender care of the staff of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his parents Jane and Thady and his brother Tom. Will be dearly missed by his loving wife Margaret (nee Ryan) and their children Aoife, Timothy and James, his son-in law Stephen and daughters-in-law Niamh and Erica and his adored and cherished grandsons Dan, Thady and Hugh. Sadly missed by his wonderful sister and brothers, Carmel Bourke (Ballyboy), Phil (Drombane) and Tim (Drogheda), his much loved niece Laura, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, former Coillte colleagues, large circle of friends and wider community.

Ar dheis De go raibh a h’anam

Reposing in St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe, Co. Clare V94 CC95 on Sunday 27th November from 4pm – 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday 28th November at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Reilig Lua, Killaloe. House private.

For those who are unable to attend the funeral the mass can via a link to follow in due course

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre at the following link: http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/