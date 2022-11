4, Nenagh Road, Cloughjordan

Josie, wife of the late Tom

Deeply Regretted by her loving son Ger, sister Pauline, sister-in-law Vera, brother-in-law John Joe, Joe & Breda, nephews & nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at SS Michaels & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Friday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.