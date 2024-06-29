Josie Fitzpatrick nee Armstrong, Roscrea

Golden Grove Rd., Roscrea and formerly of Limerick Street, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Joe and Annie, her husband Bertie and brother Sean.

Deeply regretted by her son Joseph, daughter Niamh, daughter-in-law Lauretta, son-in-law Michael, adored grandchildren Aoife, Clodagh, Laoise, Mikey and Sean, her brother Gerard, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence (E53EW84) on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only Please.