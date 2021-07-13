Joshua Reilly, Clonmore

Joshua Reilly

Graffin, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 10th of July, Age 6, unexpectedly to the inexpressible grief of his heart broken parents Jennifer and Lorcan, Brother Shane,

Grandparents Ellen, Joseph and Declan, Aunt Siobhan, Uncle Liam, Relatives and Friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred heart Templemore at 12 pm.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

