Josephine (Joss) Grogan, Cashel

Clonmel Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

March 30th 2024, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital after a long illness bravely borne.

Josephine (Joss), beloved daughter of the late Dan and Bernie, sister of the late Anna Lee and sister-in-law of the late John Nalty.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Mary Nalty, Kathleen Leamy and Gillian Aherne, brother John, sister-in-law Miriam, brothers-in-law Denis, Sham and Will, nephews and nieces Tracy, Sharon, Edwina, Brian, Carol, Paul, Alan, Lorraine, Denise, Gary, Gráinne, Alison, Barry and Sinéad, uncles Willie and Tom O’Gorman, aunts-in-law Mon and Breda, relatives, neighbours and many close friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.