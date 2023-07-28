Josephine (Josie) Tierney nee Keane, Killenaule

Cashel Road, Killenaule.

Passed away peacefully in the presence of her heartbroken family in the loving care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel on Thursday, 27th July 2023.

Wife of Jim, mother to Mary (Cleary), Eamonn, Breda (Corcoran) and Martin, her adored grandchildren Seán, Conor and Dónal, Dylan and Clodagh. She will also be missed by her two sons in law Timmy and Ronan and her good neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Josie Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (E41 4635) this Saturday evening from 4.30pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule, at 11 am after which Josie will be laid to rest in River Street cemetery Killenaule.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

House Private on Sunday morning, please.