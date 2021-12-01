Josephine “Josie” Stokes nee Liston, Dublin and Moyne

Rathgar, Dublin and formerly of Moyneard, Moyne.

Josephine died 29th November 2021, at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny.

Removal on Friday morning from her sister Frances Walsh’s home on College Road, Kilkenny to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilkenny arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

A cremation service will follow later.

House private please.

