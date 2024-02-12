Josephine (Josie) Quirke née Feehan, Clonoulty and Holycross

Ballycamas House, Clonoulty, Cashel and formerly of Rathcannon Bridge, Holycross.

February 11th 2024. (Peacefully) In the exceptional care of the management and staff at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum.

Pre-Deceased by her husband Phil, brother Michael and grandson Dillon.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Bridget, sons Paul, Dan, Philip and Maurice, son in law Patrick, daughters in law, Maureen, Hazel, Sadie and Aisling, sisters Mary, Pat and Margaret, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty on Tuesday from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at the Church of St John the Baptist, Clonoulty on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Clonoulty old Cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty-parish-live-stream/

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Dillon Quirke Foundation.