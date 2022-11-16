Josephine (Josie) O’Gorman (née Cooke), Ardfinnan

Johnstown, Ardfinnan.

Josie died peacefully in her 94th year after a short illness in the care of the staff at Clonmel University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Ned, brothers Walter, Gerry, Christy and Paddy, sister Mary and granddaughter Rosín.

Deeply regretted by her loving family sons, Tommy & Edmond, daughters Susan & Peggy, sisters Úna and Margo, grandchildren Janet, Siobháin, Kathleen, David, Neil, Ann-Marie, Eóin and Shane, great-grandchildren Ava, Katie, Conor, Séan, Aisling, Grace and Lauren son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, great neighbours and a wonderful circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Josie will be reposing at Clogheen Mortuary (E21Y447) Thursday, 17th November 2022, from 5pm until 7.30pm arriving Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan for 11am requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in St Finnians Cemetery, Ardfinnan.