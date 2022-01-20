Josephine Hickey (nee McCarthy), Dublin & Borrisokane

Josephine Hickey (née McCarthy)

Drumcondra and formerly of Springfield, Borrisokane. January 18th 2022.

Peacefully in her 90th year, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Beneavin House Nursing Home, Glasnevin. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Patrick, John, Claire, Denis, Charles, Olive and the late baby Anne and beloved sister of Bridie, John, Margaret, Pat and the late Theresa. Sadly missed by her children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren David, Donovan, Genevaoibh, Aaron, Sinead, Daire, Cathal, Isabel, Hannah, Gavin, Cara and Rua, sons-in-law Harry and Charlie, daughters-in-law Debbie, Adrienne and Roisin, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening, Jan 21st, from 5pm to 8pm but you must please in advance ring 087 266 1545 to arrange an appointment to attend, which will be in accordance with current health guidelines.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 22nd, at 10.30am at Saint Columba’s Church, Iona Road, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery

Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the Condolences section on this page.

“May she rest in peace”

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence