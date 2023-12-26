Josephine Hayes nee Moylan, Clonoulty

Corbally, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Tobins Cross, Holycross.

In the loving care of the Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Pre deceased by her husband Jimmy and her sister Biddy Dwyer. Deeply regretted by brother Willie, brother-in law Willie Hayes, sisters-in law Kathleen Coffey, Margaret Flanagan and Ann Hayes, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Wednesday evening (27th December) from 5 pm with removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Funeral mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.churchcamlive.ie/rossmore-parish-live-stream/