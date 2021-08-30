Josephine “Fena” Molloy nee Kennedy, Clonmel and Portlaw

Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel and formerly Portlaw, Co Waterford.

Josephine passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Mick and brother Tom she will be sadly missed by her daughters Linda, Donna, Denise and Terry, sons Patrick and Conor, brothers Edmond and Michéal, sisters Terry (Walshe), Breda (Barnett) and May (Miller), grandchildren, great-grandson, sons-in-law Brendan, Michael and Noel, daughter-in-law Samantha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for family and close friends. Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

