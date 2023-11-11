Josephine Butler nee Grant, Piltown

Clonmore, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick) & brother Liam.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Gráine & Sinéad, brother Alphie (Dick), Clonmel. Her adoring granddaughter’s Doireann & Keelin, sons in law Finbarr & Emmet, brother in law Jim (Sheffield) nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, great friends & past work colleague’s.

May Josephine Rest In Peace

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral home Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday from 5.30 to 7pm.

Arriving on Monday at the Church of the Assumption Mooncoin for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine’s Mass will be livestreamed on www.mooncoinparish.ie