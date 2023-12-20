Josephine Burke nee Fitzpatrick, Templemore

Suirside House, Killough, Templemore

Josephine passed away peacefully in the kind care of the Staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Peter. She will be deeply missed by her son Peter, daughters Marie (Maher), Siobhán (Deegan) and Elaine (Connolly), daughter in law Linda, sons in law Tom, Phonsie and James, her brothers John, Jim, Joe and Eugene, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Josephine was a much-loved grandmother to Sarah, Ruth, Thomas, Ella, Pierce, James, Ned, Emma and PJ.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Friday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

May Josephine rest in peace.