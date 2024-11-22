LISTEN
Josephine Brennan nee Carol, Templemore

Forest, Templemore, Co. Tipperary,

Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.

Predeceased by her husband Mick, infant child Mary, parents Arthur and Mary, sisters Biddy, and Mary, brothers Arthur, Tony and Seanie and sister-in-law Ann.

Josie will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, Carers, Neighbours relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Josie’s kind soul rest in peace.

 

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 5 pm.

Removal after prayers at 7 pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon.

Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

