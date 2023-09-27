Joseph O’Donnell, Clonmel and Fethard

Marian Terrace, Clonmel and formerly The Green, Fethard.

Joe (in his 94th year), passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Brigid he will be sadly missed by his loving family Michael, Mary, Tony, Brian and Margaret, grandchildren Luke, Mollie, Kathy, Lily, Joe, Jack and Hugo, son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Pat and Elaine, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul . Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.