Joseph Maher, Ballycahill & Loughmore

Joseph Maher

Castlefogarty, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co Tipperary, and formerly of Carrick, Loughmore.

Joe, beloved husband to Breeda, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his son Michael (Ballycahill), and daughters Mary Maher, (Thurles), Sadie Maher, (Newbridge), Bernie Maher Owens, (Roosky) and Marcella Maher Keogh, (Loughmore). daughter in law Mary (Treacy), sons in laws William, Mark, Eamonn and Martin. His adored grandchildren Katie, Clodagh, Enda, Sinead, Charlie and Harry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Ballycahill for family and close friends on Saturday evening 24th from 6pm to 8pm.

His remains will arrive at St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Inch Old Cemetry, Inch Lane.

Family flowers only please.

The Maher family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

