Joseph Lysaght, Ballyvolane & Fermoy

Ballyvolane and late of Fermoy

Unexpectedly on July 2nd 2022, at his home Oak Park, Ballyhooly Road, Cork.

Joseph, dearly beloved brother of the late Jim and son of the late Joe & Mary Lysaght, Clancy St., Fermoy. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his brothers Bill & Tommy, sister-in-law Joan, nephews Jody & Stephen, relatives neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Joseph’s residence at Oak Park, Ballyvolane, Cork on Wednesday, July 6th 2022, from 5pm to 8pm.

Reception into St. Joseph’s Church, Old Youghal Road, Mayfield, Cork, (Eircode T23 P920) on Thursday, July 7th, at 1.45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Kilcrumper New Cemetery, Fermoy.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Cork Simon Community.