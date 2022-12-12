Joseph (Joe) O’Regan, Cashel

9 St Francis Row, Cashel.

10th December 2022.

Son of the late Frank and Breda O’Regan.

Sadly missed by his brothers and sister, Peter, Mary, Frank and Eamon, his uncle Pat O’Regan, brother-in-law Aidan Clear, sisters-in-law Mary and Dorothy. nieces and nephews Christine, Fiona, (god daughter) Caitriona, Sinéad, Clodagh, Máire, (god daughter) Ciara, Michael, Kevin and Patrick, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Joe was Pre deceased by his sister in law Phyllis.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing in Lonergan’s Funeral Home, Ladyswell Street, Cashel E25XA31 on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 noon in St. John the Baptist Church Cashel and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/

Burial afterwards in Cormac’s Cemetery.