Joseph (Joe) Mockler, Thurles

Coldfields, Thurles.

September 12th 2023, in his 93rd year, in the wonderful care of The Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nora, his brothers Michael and Thomas (in infancy), sisters Molly (O’Dwyer), Josie (Joyce), Kitty (Lenihan) and his granddaughter Áine (O’Driscoll).

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Kitty, daughters Anne and Kay, sons Gerard and Michael, son-in-law Sean (O’Driscoll), daughters-in-law Patrice and Catriona, his adored grandchildren Ciara, Seán, Evan, Declan, Gerry and Bob, his sisters Eileen (Fitzsimons), Sarah (Whelan), brother Michael and cousin Eddie, nieces, nephews , extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Upper Kickham Street, Dublin Road, Thurles (eircode E41XY47) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm to arrive at St. James Church, Two-Mile-Borris at 7.30.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to The Community Hospital of the Assumption.