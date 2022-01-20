Joseph ‘Joe’ McCormack, Templemore & Nottingham

Joseph (Joe) McCormack

Church Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Gabor, Clifton Estate, Nottingham. 2nd of January 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary (Nee Carroll), his sisters Una, Christina and Bridgie. He will be Very sadly missed by his loving Daughter Angela, Son Arthur, Grandchildren Molly and Euan, Son in law Liam, Sisters May Bracken (Mullingar) and Mairead Findley (Leicester), nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Saturday the 22nd of January from 10 am.

Removal at 11am to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards with His beloved Wife Mary.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Joe’s Requiem Mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

