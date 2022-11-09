Joseph (Joe) Johannes

Ballyhist, Ardfinnan and Late of Pearse Street, Cahir

Joe passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Looney), daughters Orla and Sinéad, sister Louise, grandchildren Ciara, Catherine, Séan, George and Chloe, sons in law Michael and Chris, brothers in law Jonathan and John, sisters in law Helen and Kay, Mary’s sister in law Geraldine, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortége will arrive to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Friday at 12.15pm for Mass at 12.30pm after which Joe will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.